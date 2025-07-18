Sudan: The Fires of War Will Not Kill Learning for Young Sudanese

Khartoum — Prolonged conflict and mass displacement have denied young Sudanese even the most basic tools for self-development.

The criticality also emerged on the occasion of the recently celebrated World Youth Skills Day under the theme "Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills." It was highlighted that millions of Sudanese youth remain cut off from education, vocational training, and digital access.

Data released by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) currently shows that over 17 million children in Sudan are currently out of school, representing 90 per cent of the country's school-age population. Nationwide exams were suspended in 14 of Sudan's 18 states due to insecurity, while schools have been bombed, looted, or repurposed as military bases. The NRC warns of a "lost generation" if education and skill-building do not resume at scale.

Yet, amid displacement and limited infrastructure, Sudanese youth continue to seek learning pathways where they can. One of the most impactful examples is the UNITAR Rapid Assistance Programme for Sudan (2024-2025), a Japan-funded online training initiative designed to support displaced youths and women. Alongside UNITAR's digital initiative, other institutions have focused on practical, location-based vocational training, the launch of two UNESCO, in partnership with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), vocational training centres in Port Sudan and Kassala in 2024. These centres prioritise youth with disabilities and displaced learners, offering training in trades and digital literacy, tailored to crisis conditions. The initiative responds to the urgent need for skills-based recovery and inclusion in underserved areas. Digital skills, though urgent, are largely inaccessible in much of Sudan due to limited connectivity, security risks, and economic instability. Nearly three out of four youth globally lack employability skills, and in Sudan, the gap is growing at an alarming rate. While various training programmes have emerged since the start of the conflict, their coverage remains limited relative to the scale of need. Access to vocational and digital skills development in Sudan continues to depend on factors such as security, displacement status, infrastructure, and available funding.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day, to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.