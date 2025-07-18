Ghana: Your Leadership Is Worth Emulating ... Mayor of London to Pres Mahama

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, has heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama for his transformational leadership which has changed Ghana's economic narrative over the last six months.

Sir Khan said the leadership provided by President Mahama was worth emulating and London would be willing to learn from Ghana.

"Mr President, I think you can teach us things in terms of the success we have seen in the last few months in Ghana under your presidency.

"How you are rebuilding trust and confidence, how you are addressing the cost of living crisis, how you are using the crisis of climate change to address other issues and how you are using tech, how the sense of family is important to Ghanaians and their safety net. These are things we can lean from you," the Mayor said.

Related Articles

Sir Khan made this observation in Accra yesterday when he called on the President at the Presidency in Accra.

The Mayor was at the seat of government with his trade delegation as part of his outfit's trade and investment tour of some African countries.

For President Mahama, his administration had come to office with a mindset to create a new sense of thinking and approach to doing things differently from the past.

This approach, anchored on fiscal and monetary discipline, President Mahama said was to ensure that government served the people well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We had quite a turbulent time with the economy a few years ago and had to default on our debt payments. We inherited a difficult situation but gradually, we are reintroducing fiscal and monetary discipline and the economy is turning around quite nicely.

"The local currency has appreciated in value, inflation is coming down and we hope that that new environment will bring foreign direct investment into the country," President Mahama stated.

Government, President Mahama said was working to stop irregular migration into the United Kingdom and other countries by rolling out the labour export policy.

"So we are looking to sign agreement with countries that will take young people on fixed contracts to do some work and come back after the expiration of their contracts.

"A few of our caregivers have migrated to London and live in London but we think that if we do it in a regular manner and they can go work on fix contract basis, that will be a better way than the fly-by-night recruiters who come to recruit them, take them away in some cases abandon them," he lamented.

President Mahama said Ghana was ready to learn from London in the implementation of its 24-hour economy.

He commended the long-standing ties between Ghana and the UK and entreated citizens of the Kingdom to explore the business opportunities in the areas of digital space, agribusiness amongst others.