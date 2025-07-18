Zimbabwe: Dynamos Adds Foreign Players in Effort to Survive Relegation

Relegation candidates Dynamos FC have signed three new foreign players in a move to beef up the squad.

Dembare is currently in the relegation zone as they are second from bottom (17) on the log with 15 points, six ahead of Kwekwe United.

The three new foreigners are two Ghanaian infield players, Felix Hammond (defender), Mohammed Issaka (striker) and a Zambian goalkeeper, Sitali Nyambe.

New Zimbabwe.com understands that the trio signed with the club on Tuesday and will be ready for selection for Saturday's match against Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

Other than the three foreigners, Dembare has also signed midfielder Wisdom Mutasa, who is coming from Botswana's Orapa United.

This will mark Mutasa's second stint at the Glamour Boys, the first being in 2017 when he played under his father, Lloyd Mutasa, who was head coach then.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba is training with Dynamos.

Mukamba is eyeing a return to Dembare after parting ways with the club in 2012.