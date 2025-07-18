Zimbabwe: Zimra Official, Four Clearing Agents Arrested for Fraud

17 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official and four clearing agents for fraud and smuggling at the Forbes Border Post.

ZIMRA official Collins Chakamavinga and four clearing agents, Michael Makonye, Batsirai Mangoma, Zondai Bechayi, and Steven Masaraure, from Withyou Customs Clearing (Pvt) Ltd and Tayema Investments (Pvt) Ltd, allegedly colluded to make false declarations on various goods.

Their scheme unravelled when ZACC intercepted two trucks carrying goods with fraudulent documentation.

ZACC stated that it is still determining the financial loss suffered by the state due to the fraudulent activity and smuggling.

"Investigations found that Chakamavinga and Hillary Chiwamba released the trucks without inspection or scanning.

"Even after the trucks had been flagged and redirected for re-searching, one truck was released again without examination, and the motive is under investigation. The financial loss to the state is still being determined," read the statement.

The five suspects are set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The arrests highlight the porous nature of Zimbabwe's border controls, which have long faced scrutiny over smuggling activities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.