Zimbabwe: Zimra Official, Four Clearing Agents Arrested for Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) official and four clearing agents for fraud and smuggling at the Forbes Border Post.

ZIMRA official Collins Chakamavinga and four clearing agents, Michael Makonye, Batsirai Mangoma, Zondai Bechayi, and Steven Masaraure, from Withyou Customs Clearing (Pvt) Ltd and Tayema Investments (Pvt) Ltd, allegedly colluded to make false declarations on various goods.

Their scheme unravelled when ZACC intercepted two trucks carrying goods with fraudulent documentation.

ZACC stated that it is still determining the financial loss suffered by the state due to the fraudulent activity and smuggling.

"Investigations found that Chakamavinga and Hillary Chiwamba released the trucks without inspection or scanning.

"Even after the trucks had been flagged and redirected for re-searching, one truck was released again without examination, and the motive is under investigation. The financial loss to the state is still being determined," read the statement.

The five suspects are set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The arrests highlight the porous nature of Zimbabwe's border controls, which have long faced scrutiny over smuggling activities.