Zimbabwe: Fidelity Insurance Contract Revenue Up 45 Percent

Fidelity Life Assurance has seen insurance contract revenue growing by 45% compared to the prior year, signifying the group's resilience.

Presenting the group's annual report this week, FLA chairman Livingstone Gwata said the segment grew by 45% from US$7,9 million to US$11,4 million in the year under review on the strength of the group's customised service approach which continues to drive uptake of the Company's products offering on the market.

"The Vaka Yako product performed very well and contributed significantly to the Gross Premium Written (GPW) at 85% of the premium inflows. On the premium inflows, the Zimbabwean operation contributed 68% for the year under review compared to 62% in 2023, whilst for the year under review 32% was attributable to the Malawi operation which contributed 38% in 2023," he said.

The insurance service result declined by 174% owing to higher insurance service expenses incurred compared to the earned revenue. The segment's expenses increased by 66% compared to the growth in Insurance Contract Revenue of 45%.

Net investment income grew by 55% compared to the prior year from USD5.6 million to USD9.0 million. The Group profit for the period increased by 174%.

FLA said the Asset Separation exercise, which is currently underway, is close to completion and is set to be concluded in Q1 2025.

"The business is now wrapping up the paperwork required to fully execute the exercise. The exercise brings added transparency and protections to both policyholders and shareholders, especially noting Zimbabwe's fluid policy environment.

"For policyholders, the separation of assets will unlock more, in terms of quantum and value, investment opportunities, sustainable growth and profitability," said Gwata.