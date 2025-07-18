Zimbabwe: Pedestrian Killed, Two Others Injured After Trailer Dislodged From Commuter Omnibus

17 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A pedestrian died while two others were seriously injured after they were hit by a trailer that had dislodged from a commuter omnibus towing it.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragedy that occurred along Plumtree Road in Bulawayo.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on July 14, 2025 at around 1330 hours along Plumtree Road in Belmont, Bulawayo" said Nyathi.

"A trailer of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with one passenger on board disengaged. It then hit three pedestrians who were walking on the edge of the road.

"The victims sustained varying injuries and were ferried to Mpilo Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to the injuries."

