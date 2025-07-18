South Africa: SAWS Warns of Heavy Rain in KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for heavy rain along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which may lead to localised flooding on Saturday.

"Isolated showers and rain are expected but scattered along the south coast and southern parts of KZN tomorrow. Around 30 to 50mm of rainfall is expected along the south coast of KZN tomorrow, leading to localised flooding due to the persistence of rainfall over those areas," SAWS said on Friday.

These weather conditions may result in localised flooding and affect formal/informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges.

"Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads, and localised damage to mud-built houses," the weather service warned.

In its weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday, SAWS said partly cloudy conditions are expected in the east, with isolated to scattered showers. Fine and cold to cool conditions, with damaging waves, are expected along the west and south coast.