South Africa: Gauteng Health Hospitals Embark On Surgical Marathons for Mandela Day

In line with the 2025 Mandela Day theme, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is taking action to restore dignity and improve lives through the third edition of its life-changing surgical marathons.

This year's commemoration is held under the theme: 'It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity'.

In alignment with this theme, the department will prioritise critical surgical interventions, including prostate, cleft palate, cataract and stoma procedures, which are essential to improving the quality of life of vulnerable patients, who have long been waiting for care.

"Gauteng public hospitals, in collaboration with private partners, have pledged to conduct over 1 000 surgical procedures, which include cataract surgeries, colostomy reversals, cleft palate repairs, urology procedures, breast surgeries, and general surgeries encompassing hernia repairs, ENT, orthopedics, gynaecology, arthroplasty and other specialties.

"This reflects the commitment by health professionals to improve the health and quality of life for vulnerable individuals in our communities," the department said.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will conduct a walkabout and oversight visit to theaters and wards to ensure the effective implementation of the surgical marathon.

She will also assess the quality of care being provided and engage with healthcare staff and patients about their experiences and needs during this critical initiative.

Furthermore, the MEC will proceed to reopen the refurbished Urology Unit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for advanced prostate biopsies, which will significantly reduce the need for repeat procedures due to inconclusive results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the newly upgraded Breast Centre for Excellence will also be reopened at Helen Joseph Hospital to provide comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and surgical services specifically for breast cancer patients.

In line with the announcement made during the 2025/26 GDoH Budget Vote, Nkomo-Ralehoko will conclude the day by launching the Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG) Framework.

"This initiative draws from the best global practices and ensures equitable access to surgical care and [institutional] time-based clinical accountability. It means that going forward, patients will be given clear timeframes as to when their operations will be performed.

"In this way, treatment times will be standardised across facilities. This will further provide clarity on what constitutes waiting times and backlogs," the department said.

The Mandela Day Surgical Marathon activities will commence with a walkabout at theatres and the opening of the Urology Unit at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, followed by the opening of the refurbished Breast Unit at the Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Clinic.

This will be followed by a walkabout at theaters and wards at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Dr. SK Matseke Hospital. - SAnews.gov.za