South Africa: Justice, Police Committees to Recommend Ad Hoc Committee On Mkhwanazi Allegations

Parliament's portfolio committees on Police and Justice will recommend to the National Assembly (NA) that an Ad Hoc Committee be established to probe the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi.

Mkhwanazi has made several serious claims about, amongst others, an alleged criminal syndicate that has spread into law enforcement and intelligence services, and allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu colluded with criminal elements to disband the Political Killings Task Team based in KZN.

This led to President Cyril Ramaphosa placing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence and the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry, chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

"Following consideration of a Parliamentary Legal Service legal opinion, the committees were of the view that an ad hoc committee is the best format to interrogate the allegations. Ad hoc committees are formed as per Rule 253 of the National Assembly. The rationale for this option is that the scope of such a committee is specific and time bound.

"The [committees were] presented with two alternative options: a full-blown investigative inquiry and two committees exercising their conferring powers in terms of NA Rule 169. The majority of committee members present in the meeting were in favour of the ad hoc committee, as members felt Parliament would thereby remain involved in such a process, exercising their oversight responsibility," the committees said in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two committees noted the "urgency of the matter" and reiterated the need to reach findings to "protect the integrity and standing of the entire criminal justice system."

"Also, the committee highlighted the need to avoid duplication of the work of the commission of inquiry established by the President.

"Lastly, the [committees] emphasised the need for continuous oversight over the work of the Presidential commission of inquiry and requested that the interim reports submitted to the President be made available to Parliament. At the next meeting, the [committees are] expected to discuss the terms of reference and timelines for such an ad hoc committee.

"The committees will on 23 July 2025, as per the directive from the Speaker, recommend to the NA that an ad hoc committee be established to consider the matter. Furthermore, the committees' recommendations will emphasise the need for urgency in considering the matter," the statement concluded.