Uganda: Why I Am a Musevenist

There is a growing tradition of Musevenists. I have studied President Museveni for over 20 years; his books and essays remain optimal sources. At some point(s) I have disagreed with some of his measures.

Disagreement(s) over measures/opinions are okay, and President Kaguta Museveni understands that. But what about the foundational principles regarding what is in the best interests of Uganda? I have TRUSTED President Museveni completely when it comes to principles and ideological clarity.

At the core, President Museveni works for Project Uganda. The execution journey is imperfect, but Museveni is deeply fair and just and pursues strategic patience in handling people and citizenry issues. The blackmail and irrational contestation in the public sector, politics, traditional systems, and the polity of Uganda are at rage level. A non-level-headed and non-patient leader would make Idi Amin mistakes. Museveni doesn't.

Museveni also gives people a chance to "reform--"forgive them, for they don't know what they are doing!" He sometimes calls them "mistake makers." He was ahead of his time, and he retains a deep understanding of the people he is leading. He has to meet them where they are to adaptively lead them. He doesn't believe in killing opponents because it doesn't solve a problem but rather creates a cycle of revenge killings and societal pain and decay. President Museveni is a pound for pound--a punch for punch in the ideas space. He likes the ideas challenge. Challenge the position of your opponents with stronger arguments in search of common ground. That is his modus operandi.

Whether it's in the hall of mirrors, Kasokoso, the ghettos, city centers, or global capitals, M7 seeks understanding and solutions. Uganda is stable now because most people know the soul of President Museveni.

Of course, Mandela and Nyerere taught us that we have to subject ourselves to an organization (they did it with @MYANC |ANC/ CCM) -- let's do it with NRM (@NRMOnline). And because NRM is not a mortal, it will guarantee guided and ideological progress beyond President Museveni. What Ugandans (NRM and other formations) should be looking out for is--those seeking to lead us, do they believe in contestation of ideas--or are they seeking power and glory? I sadly see a lot of this in NRM parliamentary contests. Has it become a parliament for salary and emoluments games? What if Hagi Moses Kigongo's proposal for 2 million a month for MPs is adopted? President Museveni sees all this, and he is creating a treatment system that will cure the foregoing while not compromising Uganda's stability.

Project Uganda is now at $50 billion from shackles of peasantry and subsistence operations! The target is $500 billion in 2040. And Museveni's correct ideology, which supports private enterprise as a stimulator of imagination and innovation--and quantum technology falls in Museveni's long-term view. With constraints, he is investing in enablers like electricity, etc. President Museveni has set us up--and put us at the sharp edge of falling into prosperity. Museveni knows the intelligence services Uganda needs are the kind of intelligence agency that puts more resources not just into surveillance but rather into science, research, and technology to productively govern land, sea, space, and the unknown. Now Museveni has to invest in this.

I witnessed President Museveni push for national and Pan-African security as opposed to provincialism; he has pushed for refinery as opposed to total crude oil exports. I saw him banning the export of raw minerals. I saw him fighting for free trade in Africa and beyond. I have seen him fight for industrialization and technological advancements. I AM A MUSEVENIST and loyal to my organization--THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT.

Morrison Rwakakamba | Coffee farmer - Nyeibingo Village, Rukungiri.