Africa: CAF and Apsonic Renew Partnership Making Apsonic an Official Sponsor for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ('Afcon') Morocco 2025 and Afcon 2027

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") and Apsonic, a leading manufacturer of motorcycles, announced an agreement making Apsonic an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Morocco 2025 and the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2027.

The Partnership agreement was signed in China and this follows on the success of the initial agreement signed in 2023 which related to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 that attracted over 1.5 billion TV audiences in 178 countries.

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "We are pleased to renew our Partnership with Apsonic following the success of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023. It is important to CAF that significant commercial value and benefits are created for our sponsors as a result of their partnerships with CAF. We look forward to expanding our mutually beneficial Partnership with Apsonic and our joint commitment to the development and growth of African Football."

The signing ceremony took place in Guangzhou, China and was attended by CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba and Zhang Lian, Chairman of Sincerity Holdings Group.

Zhang Lian said: "As a well-known motorcycle brand in Africa, Apsonic has won wide acclaim for its reliable quality and significant contribution to improving the daily lives of African people. Apsonic has always been actively involved in African culture, livelihood, and sports and has shown great enthusiasm and investment in African football. Our brand image has also been demonstrated in major football events in Africa many times. The "speed and passion" carried by Apsonic motorcycles and football is continuously providing joy to people across the African Continent."

As part of the Agreement, Apsonic will receive premium brand exposure across all CAF platforms, including in-stadium branding, digital activation campaigns and fan engagement initiatives.