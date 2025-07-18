Kenyan Officers Join Regional Training At Ilea Gaborone, to Combat Human Trafficking

Nairobi — Special Agents from United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are training law enforcement officers from Kenya this week to combat trafficking in persons at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Otse, Botswana.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said that the five officers are drawn from anti-human trafficking, child protection unit, and the economic crimes unit in the DCI.

This training targets at least 40 officers across the country and others from Botswana, Cameroon, Djibouti, Gabon, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

"The training focuses on refining practical investigative skills and deepening understanding of trafficking dynamics," the US Embassy said.

During the training, officers will learn to apply law enforcement tools effectively, improve victim identification and protection, and collaborate closely with victim service providers.

Kenya has demonstrated significant efforts in combating human trafficking, including implementing a victim identification screening tool for diplomatic missions, adopting a 2022-2027 National Action Plan (NAP), and increasing funding for anti-trafficking activities.

The government has also strengthened protections for Kenyan trafficking victims abroad and enhanced regulations for labor recruitment agencies.

By enhancing the capacity of law enforcement personnel to combat trafficking in persons, the Embassy noted that the training contributes to the broader goals of safeguarding human rights, disrupting transnational organized crime networks, and strengthening partnerships between the United States and Kenya to address shared challenges.

Established in 2000, the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) Gaborone is Africa's premier institution for law enforcement training and regional security cooperation.

It is supported by the U.S. Department of State through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and is a joint initiative between the United States and the Government of Botswana.

Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $250 million to more than 125 people across the globe who provided actionable information.