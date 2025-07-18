Kenya/Rwanda: Rwanda Police Snap Up Kenyan Volleyballer Brian Melly

18 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Kenyan volleyballer Brian Melly has inked a deal with Rwandese side Police, after a successful stint in Morocco.

Melly was unveiled by the club on Friday afternoon, becoming the third Kenyan to join the law enforcers.

Others include Elphas Makuto as well as Meldina Sande -- who plays for the women's team and has just been named as captain of the national team, Malkia Strikers.

Melly boasts a longstanding playing career at the club and national level.

He began his club trade with Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's league champions General Service Unit (GSU) before signing for Albanian side Partizani Tirana in 2021/22.

He then joined Moroccan side CODM Meknes before switching sides to IRT Tanger, with who he won the national league.

At the international level, Melly has been a mainstay of Wafalme -- the men's national -- as well as the beach volleyball side.

He has skippered the side on numerous occasions, including for the 2024 African Games qualifiers.

Melly's last international outing was with the national beach volleyball team at the Africa Championships in Tetouan, Morocco where Kenya failed to qualify for the World Championships in Adelaide, Australia.

