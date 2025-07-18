Rwanda: Hortense Mudenge Named New CEO of Kigali International Financial Centre

Hortense Mudenge is new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) following her appointment to the position by the Cabinet on July 16.

Until her appointment, Mudenge worked as the Chief Strategy Officer at KIFC, an institution charged to promote and develop Rwanda as a leading financial destination for international investment and cross-border transactions in Africa.

She replaces Nick Barigye who was appointed the new Group Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Ventures Ltd (CVL) on July 15.

In a congratulatory message posted on its X page shortly after Mudenge's appointment, KIFC expressed optimism in her leadership.

"With her leadership and expertise, we are confident that KIFC will continue to advance Rwanda's position as a trusted hub for international investment and financial innovation in Africa," it stated.

Responding to the same post, Barigye also congratulated Mudenge on the "well deserved appointment...your vision and leadership as Chief Strategy Officer have been instrumental, and Kigali IFC is in excellent hands for the next chapter."

Mudenge is a management consultant, with over 10 years of experience in advising international development and private-sector clients on business and market development.

Before joining KIFC, she worked with Dexis Consulting Group and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, as a consultant, providing technical expertise in the delivery of donor-funded investment programme and grant facilities.

She holds an MBA from Hult International Business School in the US and is a graduate of the United States International University-Africa.

According to the 2024 report by Rwanda Development Board, KIFC was steadily cementing Rwanda's position as a Pan-African financial hub.

The board indicated that KIFC's influence has led to a growing pipeline of financial service providers, supporting Rwanda's vision of becoming a top financial destination.

Since its establishment in 2020, KIFC attracted over 180 investors, of which 70 per cent were new players from across Africa, while 30 per cent were international investors from Europe, Asia, and North America.