Rwanda: Youth Hoops Tournament Kicks Off in Kigali

The 2025 International Summer League (ISL) that kicked off this week at Green Hills Academy, Nyarutarama is set to Ignite Kigali with Youth Basketball, Culture, and Innovation. This is the second edition.

According to the organisers of the Youth competition, the ISL will transform the city into a vibrant hub of Pan-African youth basketball, creativity, and cultural celebration.

The electrifying week-long event promises to unite top young athletes, visionary designers, and dynamic brands in a groundbreaking fusion of sport, fashion, and community.

The tournament will have a high-energy 3x3 and 5vs5 basketball showcasing the continent's brightest young talents, poised to redefine African hoops.

There will also be an Interactive sessions led by Patriots Basketball Club legends and Bounce Africa mentors, inspiring the next generation of athletes and innovators.

"We are trying to see how we can raise the stars tomorrow. The idea is how, can we bring competition and international kids together to exchange ideas and talents. We have kids from Uganda, DRC, Kenya, South Sudan, and our kids from Rwanda" said Brian Kirungi and president of the ISL.

At the tournament, there will also be a vibrant fan zone with live music, pop-up stores, and exclusive content drops, creating an immersive blend of sport, fashion, and youth culture.

The goal, according to youth camp coach Chris Kyebambe, is to give opportunity to African players and connect them to the global stage as we enhance their skills and talents in the game of basketball but also trying to forge relationships between African countries.

"The most amazing thing is giving them a platform of where to showcase their skills," Kyebambe said.

Organisers will also show real-time highlights capturing every dunk, design, and dance moves, shared across social platforms.

"We invite fans, creators, and dreamers to experience a week of unforgettable moments. Be part of the action in Kigali and join the conversation online as we celebrate the power of youth, sport, and African innovation," said Jeoffrey Kayonga, one of the organisers.

The ISL is Africa's premier youth basketball platform, uniting talent, creativity, and community to inspire the next generation of Pan-African leaders. Hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, the ISL combines elite sports with cultural innovation, creating a dynamic stage for young athletes and creators to shine.