Rwanda: Gen Nziza, Gatabazi Appointed to Demob Commission

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 16 appointed Maj Gen (Rtd) Jack Nziza and former Minister of Local Government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, to the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission.

The Commission, whose Chairperson is Valerie Nyirahabineza, is responsible for supporting the successful demobilisation and the social and economic reintegration of ex-combatants into their communities.

Nziza, previously served in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) as Inspector General before retiring, was appointed as Vice Chairperson of the Commission, while Gatabazi was appointed as a member.

In November 2022, Gatabazi was relieved of his duties at the Ministry of Local Government, which he had headed since March 2021.

He had also previously served as a Member of Parliament and as Governor of the Northern Province.

Other members of the Demobilisation Commission are Dancille Nyirarugero, a former Governor of Nothern Province, and Jacqueline Muhongayire, who previously held various positions such as Minister for East African Community Affairs and a Senator.

Commission Chairperson Nyirahabineza has previously served in various institutions, including as Minister of Gender and Family Promotion.

The demobilisation process targets former members of armed groups, including child soldiers, depending on the rate of repatriation, as well as members of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

The Commission also oversees reintegration, both social and economic, which involves facilitating the reintegration of disenfranchised groups into mainstream society. Support is provided to both ex-armed group members and demobilised RDF personnel.

This support includes Reintegration Grants for micro-projects, Vulnerability Support Window grants for vulnerable individuals, psychosocial counselling and therapy, HIV/AIDS awareness training, community sensitisation, capacity-building support for ex-combatants' cooperatives; as well as targeted reintegration assistance for children, women, and persons with disabilities.

