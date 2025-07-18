Rwanda: Young Africans, Simba SC to Play Pre-Season Games in Kigali

Tanzanian champions Young Africans 'Yanga' recently confirmed a friendly match against Rayon Sports at Amahoro Stadium on August 15

The match between is part of the routine annual 'Rayon Sports Day' fete, a special ceremony during which the club particularly presents new signings and unveil new squad, partners and new kits for the new season in general.

The club will also use the occasion as a preparatory for the new season for the Rwanda Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rayon Sports' encounter with Yanga SC comes after a previous friendly against Tanzania's Azam FC during the 'Rayon Day' celebrations.

Yanga SC spokesperson Ally Kamwe, confirmed that his club received an invitation from Rayon Sports.

The club may travel to Kigali with new faces in the team while others will ve released as club reshuffle awaits. New players will also be unveiled during Rayon Day as well.

Kamwe stressed that football fans will see a "new Yanga."

"We will be spending two weeks with a new coach leading our team. Let me tell our fans, we will have one key word: It is time to test ourselves. This match between Rayon Sports and Yanga is a good time to test ourselves with new squad," Kamwe said

"People, get ready. We are going to make another long journey. On August 15, Yanga SC will unveil its new team," he noted.

The Blues, who are marking the eighth Rayon Day edition in a row, will use the game against the Tanzanians to test their new players and get back to regular playing rhythm ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

Meanwhile, APR have put Simba SC on their list of clubs they want to play a preseason friendly match preparing for the new season.

The club is in talks with Simba, ASEC Mimosas and Kaizer Chiefs before announcing which team they will face at Amahoro Stadium on August 2.

Young Africans and Simba will both represent Tanzania in the CAF Champions League just like Rwandan champions APR FC. Rayon Sports will play the CAF confederation.