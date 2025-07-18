Rwanda: Her Style - Cadette Umukundwa's Quiet Power in Every Look

interview

Rwandan socialite and former Miss Rwanda contestant Cadette Umukundwa is known for her distinct sense of style, a way of expressing who she is without having to say a word.

In her own words, her style is comfy, unique, and fashionable, a perfect reflection of someone who understands the power of authenticity in a world of ever-changing trends.

For Cadette, fashion means giving a message without even speaking. While others may chase trends or draw from iconic wardrobes, Cadette stands firm in her individuality which means being herself always.

Here how she perceives her style.

Excerpts

Describe your personal style in three words

Comfy, unique and fashionable

Whose closet in Rwanda would you raid?

No one's.

What strangest compliment have you received about your style?

That I overdo it

Which designer do you most admire and why?

At the moment, 'Gymshark' tops Cadette's list of favorite brands.

"I love it because their clothes can be worn outside the gym too. And right now, the gym is where I spend most of my time," she explains.

Cadette's fashion evolution is rooted in staying true to comfort. "I haven't changed a lot since entering the public eye. I've always worn comfy outfits," she shares. Even when preparing for major events, the goal is to feel confident, not just look like it.

What's your getting ready routine for major events?

The whole day must be dedicated to getting ready. I make sure the outfit is ready, hair and nails done--and makeup comes last.

ALSO READ: How fashion photography inspired Hakizimana to create own brand

What's your biggest fashion mistake, and what did you learn from it?

Dressing in a way I wasn't comfortable with just to look a certain way. I looked confident on the outside, but inside, I wasn't.

That experience taught me what I now live by, which is to know myself. Be true to what you like. And dress in what makes you feel comfortable because that's what gives you confidence.

Cadette noted that she regularly changes her look, especially with hairstyles. From straight black or blonde wigs to sleek short cuts, she embraces variety with ease. "I like to try new things," she added.

What's the most expensive item in your wardrobe, and how much is it?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her wardrobe includes a few statement pieces, including ceremony dresses custom-tailored for her though she prefers not to disclose the prices.

What's the most meaningful piece in your wardrobe?

The most meaningful piece in Cadette's wardrobe is a suit that once belonged to her late father. "It reminds me of him," she added.

As for the fashion trend she'll never understand, Cadette said that wearing something just because it's from an expensive brand, even when it doesn't suit you is a wrong choice. She prefers intention over label, style with substance.

What's your go-to must-haves?

Accessories like shades, black bodysuits, jeans, and of course, her signature oversized pants. Her comfort outfit when she's out of the spotlight is a cozy combination of joggers and a tee.

Her athletic, practical edge shows in her everyday picks--oversized joggers, T-shirts, and her beloved oversized pants.

Even the quirkiest compliment she's received that "she overdoes it" doesn't shake her. She owns every look, every time. Whether she's dressing for an elegant event or heading to the gym, Cadette is always serving authenticity. And in today's fashion world, that's as stylish as it gets.