Namibia to Implement E-Justice System in Supreme Court

The chief justice of Namibia, Peter Shivute, on Wednesday said the Supreme Court is transitioning from manual paperwork to digitisation of case management.

The e-justice system is inspired by Uganda's electronic court case management information system (Eccmis), a comprehensive and integrated platform that enables real-time case tracking, data management and inter-agency coordination within the justice system.

Speaking at a conference in Windhoek under the theme 'Enhancing Judicial Efficiency Through Digital Innovation: Insights from Uganda's Experience with Eccmis' co-hosted by deputy chief justice of Uganda Flavian Zeija, Shivute said the analog system of the Supreme Court which is entirely paper-based is more likely to be exposed to error and delay.

"The Supreme Court remains entirely paper-based. The manual transferring of case records within various institutions increases the likelihood of error and delay, I am, however, pleased to inform that efforts to extend e-justice to the Supreme Court are currently underway," Shivute said.

Namibia's National Digital Justice Task Force which includes representatives from key justice institutions is mandated to define the strategic vision for Namibia's integrated electronic case management and information system.

The implementation of the e-Justice system comes after an agreement was signed between Namibia and Uganda to share knowledge of the Eccmis.

"The agreement is aimed to implement court digitisation and information and communication technology as strategic areas of cooperation to enhance judicial efficiency," Shivute said.

He further highlighted that the online system will be integrated in various institutions such as the prosecution, police, prisons and land registry.

Zeija, meanwhile, also expressed that the analog system is prone to various limitations such as human error, delays in accessing case information, corruption, loss of files, mismanagement of evidence, and lack of accountability.

Zeija indicated the introduction of their Eccmis is to provide e-filing and real-time updates on case status, to reduce unnecessary inquiries and improving transparency.