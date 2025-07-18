East Africa: Isuzu, SGA Security in Sh387.6mn Vehicle Supply Deal

18 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Isuzu East Africa has signed an agreement with SGA Security for vehicle supply.

Following the deal, Isuzu will supply its NMR 85H (cab and chassis), which will be customised into cash-in-transit (CIT) and courier vehicles, to support SGA's expanding need for secure and efficient transportation of valuables.

The new fleets will help SGA improve service efficiency, reduce fleet maintenance costs, and standardise operations using a high-performance vehicle platform.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Jules Delahaije, CEO & Chairman of SGA Security Group, emphasised that the partnership was a strategic investment in reliability, safety, and scale, which will strengthen the company's capacity to transport bulk goods safely, efficiently, and on time in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

"This partnership with ISUZU East Africa marks a significant milestone in our regional growth strategy. With ISUZU's proven track record in reliability and performance, we are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our ability to serve our clients more effectively and securely across East Africa," said Jules Delahaije

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.