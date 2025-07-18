East Africa: Isuzu, SGA Security in Sh387.6mn Vehicle Supply Deal

Nairobi — Isuzu East Africa has signed an agreement with SGA Security for vehicle supply.

Following the deal, Isuzu will supply its NMR 85H (cab and chassis), which will be customised into cash-in-transit (CIT) and courier vehicles, to support SGA's expanding need for secure and efficient transportation of valuables.

The new fleets will help SGA improve service efficiency, reduce fleet maintenance costs, and standardise operations using a high-performance vehicle platform.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Jules Delahaije, CEO & Chairman of SGA Security Group, emphasised that the partnership was a strategic investment in reliability, safety, and scale, which will strengthen the company's capacity to transport bulk goods safely, efficiently, and on time in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

"This partnership with ISUZU East Africa marks a significant milestone in our regional growth strategy. With ISUZU's proven track record in reliability and performance, we are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our ability to serve our clients more effectively and securely across East Africa," said Jules Delahaije