Kenya: Nyong'o Commits to Strengthening Vocational Training Centers in Kisumu

Kisumu — The Kisumu County Government is partnering with Comundo, a Swiss organization to strengthen its vocational training centres and promote skills development for the job market.

Comundo Country Director Marc Bloch says the partnership aligns with Kenya's commitment to TVET for global competitiveness.

Bloch says at Akado vocational training in Kisumu East, they have set up an enhanced motor vehicle mechanics department to assist students to acquire skills for the market.

While at Sabako vocational training in Kisumu West, the organization has launched lessons on fish farming

"We provide technical support, specialists who work together with the students to deliver quality training," said Bloch.

He says at Sabako, the surrounding community, who lives around Lake Victoria have the opportunity to learn about modern technology on fish farming.

He says their main aim is to transform some VTCs into 'Centres of Excellence' focused on specific professions for the benefit of students.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Thursday during the launch of the motor vehicle mechanics department, Bloch says Comundo recognizes the importance of TVET in addressing elusive youth unemployment.

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o who launched the program promised to look for more partners to enhance skills development.

"It is proving that when we invest in skills, we invest in an assured future of productivity, but this can be achieved through collaboration," he said.

Nyong'o says his administration is ready to offer infrastructure to the partners, who have the expertise to transform TVETs across the county.

Pascalia Ouma, the County Director in charge of technical training, innovation and social services urged the community to embrace TVETs.

"TVET is the future and the better we start thinking about technical skills, even if there are no jobs, with the skills, we can create one," she said.

Bovince Ochieng, the county chief officer in charge of education, technical training, innovation and social services, announced that the administration of Governor Nyong'o is keen on up-scaling skills among young learners.

As a result, Bovince says, the county is setting up and equipping vocational training centres in each of the eight sub counties.