Kenya: IEBC Stares At Budget Cuts Ahead of 2027 Elections - CS Mbadi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be required to tighten its belt ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the National Treasury signaling a significant reduction in funding for both the main polls and upcoming by-elections.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi told the Senate Devolution Committee that the cost of running elections in Kenya has become unsustainable, urging the IEBC to embrace cost-cutting measures and adopt more efficient use of public resources.

"Our elections are too expensive.There are items like ballot boxes and surveillance equipment that are reusable. You don't have to buy everything afresh every five years," Mbadi said.

Citing the frequent procurement of new election materials as a key area of waste, the Treasury boss said the government will push the electoral agency to make use of previously purchased assets in the next electoral cycle.

"We're going to ask tough questions.The IEBC must be efficient. The cost of elections in this country is simply too high," he said.

Mbadi confirmed that the Treasury will still find ways to fund both the 2027 General Election and the impending by-elections, even though no funds have been set aside for this purpose in the current budget.

"We don't have an option.We must run elections in 2027 and also the by-elections. So we'll have to realign our budgets. I know IEBC is complaining, but they must be more efficient," he said.

The remarks come at a time of heightened political activity, with 22 elective positions across the country set for by-elections. The mini-polls will cover six National Assembly seats, one Senate seat, and 15 Member of County Assembly (MCA) positions.

Political analysts view the races as an early test of political strength ahead of the 2027 national vote.

The 2022 General Election cost the country approximately KSh 36 billion, with IEBC accounting for KSh 34.5 billion in direct costs and the rest going to indirect expenses.

This translated to a cost of about KSh 2,000 per voter for the 22.1 million registered voters at the time.