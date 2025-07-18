Rwanda: Former Rayon Sports Coach Ivan Minnaert Unveiled At Uganda's Vipers SC

Belgian tactician Ivan Minnaert, a former Rayon Sports head coach, has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Ugandan side Vipers SC.

The Ugandan club announced his arrival on Friday, July 18, via its official website.

Minnaert is expected to work alongside John 'Ayala' Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, who were in charge of Vipers SC during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Belgian coach joins Vipers fresh off a successful stint in Liberia, where he guided Fassell FC to a league title.

His coaching resume also includes spells at Libya's Al-Ittihad Tripoli, Spain's Union Estepona CF, Kenya's AFC Leopards, and several Rwandan clubs including Rayon Sports, Mukura Victory Sports, and Gorilla FC.