Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Launches Ai Spam Alert System to Curb Digital Fraud

Airtel Rwanda has unveiled what it calls "Africa's first Spam Alert Service," a new artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to identify and flag suspicious messages. The feature was introduced during a press briefing on Thursday, July 17, at Zaria Court.

The service will label potential spam messages with visible alerts, helping subscribers spot fraudulent activity before acting on it. The system is already active for SMS, with plans underway to extend coverage to voice calls and social media platforms in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Airtel Rwanda launches 'Voice Over 4G', completes nationwide network upgrade

"Airtel is deeply committed to stopping fraud at the source," said Emmanuel Hamez, Managing Director of Airtel Rwanda. "That starts with proper SIM card registration. We require an ID, a verified photo, and a physical location for every user. We've also integrated fingerprint verification through NIDA at all of our nearly 3,000 registration points."

Hamez said fraud has become increasingly sophisticated, often exploiting human vulnerability and emotional urgency. "Many Rwandans have received messages claiming to be from a relative in trouble, asking for money. Even I have," he said. "It's not always about being naive, we all have distractions, and scammers take advantage of that."

ALSO READ: Airtel announces agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's connectivity solutions to customers in Africa

The new system doesn't block messages outright, since some phrases like "send me money" can appear in legitimate communication. Instead, the AI detects high-risk patterns and flags them with a warning, encouraging users to pause and verify before acting.

The tool, Hamez said, was developed in collaboration with security agencies including the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA). It has been active behind the scenes for two weeks.

RIB's Division Manager for Cybercrime, Akilimali Shema, said scams are evolving alongside technology. "People have reported receiving calls that sound exactly like their own family members. Same voice, same tone. They didn't realise it was a deepfake. That's why we're investing in AI. Prevention is key, but awareness is the first defence."

In a message to fraudsters, Shema was blunt: "Cease operations. Find a real profession. We have strong partnerships and will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

During the Q&A, attendees raised concerns about fraud migrating from SMS to calls or social media. Airtel IT Director, Mark Muyenzi, assured the public that expansion is on the roadmap. "We began with SMS because it reaches both smartphones and feature phones," he said. "Voice and social platforms will follow soon."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muyenzi acknowledged that fraudsters are also adapting, including using AI tools of their own. "This is an arms race. The technology on both sides is evolving. But we're committed to staying ahead by constantly updating our parameters and expanding protection across all platforms."

Hamez concluded with an update on Airtel's network expansion, noting recent upgrades to 4G sites in Kigali and nationwide improvements expected by month's end. "We've reached speeds of up to 100 Mbps. I can confidently say our network is the best in Kigali."

Though the focus of the event was anti-fraud, Hamez took the moment to emphasise Airtel's broader vision: "We're no longer just connecting people -- we're connecting systems. The future is in machine-to-machine communication. And we're building the infrastructure to make sure it's safe."

The new system runs directly on the network, requiring no app installation, and is automatically active for all Airtel customers. From phishing attempts and fake promotions to impersonation scams disguised as familiar messages, the AI-powered feature acts as an early warning system to help users steer clear of costly mistakes.