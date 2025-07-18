Nigeria: How Bolt's Safety Measures Dropped Offline Trips By 42 Percent in 3 Months

Frontline ride-hailing platform, Bolt, is constantly re-enforcing safety measures on its app to reassure its Nigerian and African riders that negative experiences often associated with ride hailing business will not be witnessed in its platform.

The reassurance came as the tech company shared exciting improvements on its safety strategies at a summit in Lagos, where all stakeholders including, riders, drivers and the general public shared experiences and safety nuggets, including how to nip some ugly experiences relating to ride hailing business in the bud.

The summit, which followed a dedicated Safety Press Briefing earlier in the day, brought together stakeholders from government, law enforcement, civil society, media, and the Bolt rider community.

The event highlighted Bolt's ongoing investments in technology, driver education, and platform integrity, while providing a unique platform for open dialogue with riders on safety expectations and shared responsibilities in urban mobility.

Briefing the media

During a media briefing to unveil the latest innovations, Bolt shared recent progress in key safety metrics. The platform recorded a 42% reduction in offline trips in the last 3 months, indicating greater usage of in-app safety tools due to some improvements in the overall safety measures.

In addition, there was a 298% increase in the use of the Trusted Contacts feature, which grew from 7,839 users in January to 31,216 in June. The Pick-Up Code feature also gained traction, with 5,568 riders in Nigeria enabling it.

Speaking at the event, Osi Oguah, General Manager, Bolt Nigeria said: "At Bolt, safety is not just a feature, it's fundamental to the service we provide. We are consistently investing in tools and partnerships that prioritize the well-being of our users. The Public Safety Summit represents a major step forward in how we engage with our riders. It will be a rider-first platform to listen, learn, and collaborate on new ways to make our services even safer and more responsive."

Ride Hailing Security And Accountability

The Summit convened a diverse audience, including public safety experts, policymakers, and everyday platform users, to co-develop ideas and explore long-term strategies for ride-hailing security and accountability.

Bolt emphasized that the summit marks a new chapter in community-driven innovation, with a focus on transparency, safety education, and continuous dialogue with users. The initiative also aligns with Bolt's broader vision to elevate safety standards in Africa's ride-hailing sector.

