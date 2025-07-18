East Africa: Ethiopia Strengthens Regional Environmental Efforts - EFD

- The Ethiopian Forest Development (EFD) has announced that Ethiopia is committed to supporting environmental protection efforts in the region and is ready to share the successes of its Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) with neighboring countries.

Launched seven years ago, the Green Legacy Initiative aims to plant 50 billion trees across the country. To date, over 40 billion seedlings have been planted, significantly contributing to increased forest coverage, land restoration, climate change mitigation, ecosystem conservation, and job creation.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, EFD's Green Legacy and Plantation Forest Chief Executive Officer Aberu Tena stated that.

He noted that Ethiopia has been sharing tree seedlings annually to promote multilateral cooperation in environmental protection.

"This year, we are prepared to supply seedlings to countries such as Djibouti and Somalia, among others, if they are willing to collaborate," Aberu said.

"We have model seedling production centers in Dire Dawa and the Somali State, and we remain open to supporting any country that requests seedlings this year," he added.

Ethiopia has prepared 7.5 billion seedlings for planting this year alone. Many of the trees planted, particularly in the Amhara, Oromia, and Benishangul-Gumuz regions, are concentrated around major river basins like the Abbay River. These efforts aim to boost rainfall, reduce siltation, and protect vital water infrastructure, according to the CEO.

Ministry of AgricultureNatural Resources Development, Conservation, and Utilization Executive Officer Fanose Mekonnen on his part stated that over 30 percent of the 40 billion trees planted so far are located within the Abbay River basin. These plantings are critical for improving environmental health, reducing erosion, and protecting the Abbay Dam.

Environmental protection in Ethiopia, especially in the Abbay Basin, directly benefits downstream countries by addressing siltation, desertification, biodiversity loss, and other effects of climate change, Fanose said.

He further noted that Ethiopia is actively protecting hydroelectric dams and other water bodies through strategic tree planting, with the GLI playing a key role in these efforts. According to him, more than 33.6 million hectares of land have been restored out of an estimated 54 million hectares of degraded land.

"We aim to restore millions of hectares, reduce carbon emissions, and plant billions more seedlings," Fanose affirmed.

World Vision Ethiopia Livelihood Program Coordinator Yidnekachew Wondaferew praised the government and people's commitment to building a climate-resilient economy.

He highlighted the importance of strong legal and organizational frameworks in driving the success of Ethiopia's environmental strategies.

As part of this year's campaign, Ethiopia plans a massive overnight tree-planting event on 27 July 2025, covering over 2 million hectares of land, including 745,000 hectares with geo-location data.