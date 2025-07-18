Ethiopia: Indian Investor Hails Govt Supportive Investment Schemes

ADDIS ABABA - An Indian investor engaged in plastic recycling has praised the Ethiopian government for its supportive policies and improving environment for foreign investment.

Kam Polymers Manufacturing PLC Owner and General Manager Manan Lodha expressed his appreciation for the government's efforts to promote and assist foreign investors.

Manan, who has been operating in Ethiopia for the past eight years, runs his company in Shaggar City, located in the Gelan sub-city of Oromia State.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), he stated: "We recycle all types of plastic products, collected from various parts of Ethiopia, and convert them into household items." Manan emphasized that plastic recycling is a crucial business that not only reduces environmental pollution but also supports sustainability by giving plastic materials a second life.

He noted that compared to earlier years, the support from local authorities has significantly improved, particularly in areas such as road construction, electricity, and water supply in the vicinity of his factory. "Previously, communication and infrastructure were major challenges. However, things have improved, and now we are operating in a more conducive environment," he said.

Manan encouraged other foreign investors to consider investing in Shaggar City, citing the improving investment climate and available land suitable for both agriculture and industry. "Shaggar has great potential and is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors," he noted.

Kam Polymers currently serves both the domestic market and, at times, the export market. The company processes plastic waste through various stages including crushing, washing, drying, and packaging, with some products packed for export in cartons.

The general manager also highlighted plans for business expansion in Shaggar City and beyond. "My future plan is to grow this business further to help Ethiopia reduce plastic pollution and to create more jobs," he said.

However, Manan pointed out that challenges remain, particularly in accessing financial support. "We need more assistance from local banks to facilitate foreign direct investment, and further development of infrastructure will greatly help investors," he added.

Lodha's story reflects growing confidence among foreign investors in Ethiopia's evolving industrial and investment landscape, especially in environmentally sustainable sectors like plastic recycling.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17, July 2025