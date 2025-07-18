Ethiopia: Edif to Develop Cutting Edge Payout Mechanism

17 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- The Ethiopian Deposit Insurance Fund (EDIF) has announced that it is actively developing a cutting-edge payout mechanism to safeguard and satisfy novice savers.

EDIF's CEO Desalegn Ambaw (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that In order to guarantee members' long-term benefits, efforts are being made to update its operational system. Given the economic circumstances of the nation, the fund provides a guarantee of up to 100,000 Birr, taking into account the fact that 97% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Over the last two years, Desalegn said through the initial and annual premium payments of 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, ENDF has amassed over 14 billion Birr. For those with larger deposits, the latter percentage rises. A method for quarterly payments has been created to help members who might not be able to pay their annual fees all at once."As we focus on investment and fund management, EDIF invests in government Treasury bills to obtain additional financing alongside collecting premiums," he added.

In Ethiopia, Desalegn went on saying that it takes 90 days to respond to community requests, but the global norm is to pay within 7 days. This highlights how Ethiopia must use technology to update its system.

Currently, the EDIF's payment agent is the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), as the bank covers all areas of the country, making it easily accessible to the people, he stated.

Among the various future activities of the EDIF, Desalegn emphasized that building capacity, serving the community with proficient citizens, utilizing technology, and increasing awareness are the priority issues for providing quality service and ensuring competitiveness on the international stage.

Ethiopia is the 148th country to join the deposit insurance fund worldwide, and Desalegn noted that drawing important lessons from nations with better performance in the sector will be ongoing.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.