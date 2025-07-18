Ethiopia: EIASC Unveils Schedule for Nationwide Ulema Election

- The Election Board of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council (EIASC) has announced that the nationwide Ulema election for Woreda-level councils will take place from 15 to 17 August 2025.

Briefing the media yesterday, the Election Executive Board Chairperson Abdulaziz Ibrahim Fatto (PhD) said that the election will establish the council's first Woreda-level structure.

"The first day of voting will take place at mosques on Friday, coinciding with Jumma Salat, aimed at ensuring maximum participation of the community," he said, noting that candidates will be permitted to campaign from 6 to 11 August.

According to the Chairperson, pre-election processes are well underway, with the majority of voters already registered.

Those yet to register can do so until 6 August, he added.

Meanwhile, election officials are receiving online training, and approximately 98 percent of preparations have been completed, he stated.

"About 98 percent of the needed preparations for the election have already been completed. Though some challenges in certain areas have caused delays, the Board urges partners to support facilitation," Abdulaziz said.

He also called on stakeholders to support the process to address remaining challenges in a few areas.

Despite the short timeframe and wide geographic scope, the Board is managing the process through four regional clusters-- North, South, East, and Central, he said.

The Executive Board has pledged to conduct a free, fair, inclusive, and participatory election.