East Africa: HOA Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Digital-Led Dev't

- Horn of Africa (HoA) countries have reaffirmed their shared commitment to harnessing digital transformation as a catalyst for sustainable development, as the Horn of Africa Initiative (HoAI) convened its recent technical meeting.

The meeting, held at the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, was chaired by HoAI Secretariat Head Liban Obsiye. It brought together focal points and national advisors from member countries, along with key development partners, to assess progress and discuss the implementation of the Initiative's core pillars, including digital facilitation, infrastructure, and resilience.

Information obtained from the official social media account of the Initiative indicated that the productive exchanges reaffirmed the collective commitment to accelerating regional economic growth, interconnectivity, and cross-border collaboration through joint action and coordinated planning.

The technical meeting followed the successful 25th Ministerial Meeting held the previous day, reinforcing momentum toward achieving the shared vision of a connected and prosperous Horn of Africa.

The 25th HoAI Finance Ministers' Meeting, concluded on July 14, discussed the need to advance digital connectivity across the region. The Ministers were briefed on the Digital Integration and Policy Matrix adopted in 2023, with Ethiopia recognized as one of the top performers.

During the session, Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalign (PhD) highlighted Ethiopia's progress in digital integration and showcased its alignment with the HoAI Digital Policy Matrix.

He noted key reforms, including the liberalization of the telecom sector, the enactment of personal data protection and cybersecurity laws, the expansion of fiber infrastructure, and the registration of over 19 million citizens under the digital ID system.

The scale-up of mobile money, with over 54 million Telebirr users and 4.6 trillion Birr in transactions, reflects Ethiopia's momentum in promoting financial inclusion. Eyob also emphasized the importance of regional energy connectivity and expressed appreciation to development partners for their continued support.

Discussions during the meeting focused on advancing the digital facilitation agenda, a cornerstone for driving regional integration, economic growth, job creation, and improved connectivity across the Horn of Africa. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to leveraging digital transformation as a driver of sustainable development.

The HoAI, comprising Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia, aims to prioritize regional programs in infrastructure connectivity, economic integration, resilience-building and human capital development. These efforts complement national programs and priorities to achieve deeper regional integration in the Horn of Africa. The Initiative presents a comprehensive business model for regional integration, encompassing policy dialogue, investment, and political ownership.