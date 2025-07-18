Ethiopia: School Feeding Empowers Education, Reduces Dropouts

- Government schools have been providing meals to around 801,000 students twice daily during the current fiscal year, the Addis Ababa City Administration Education Bureau announced.

This initiative has significantly improved access to education and contributed to a reduction in student dropouts.

Speaking at a performance evaluation meeting held yesterday, Education Bureau Head Zelalem Mulatu (PhD) stated that the school feeding program has not only improved academic performance but also helped retain students in the education system. "Our strategy has contributed to improved examination results and a notable decline in school dropout rates, thereby expanding educational coverage in the city," he said.

Zelalem noted that the Bureau is continually working to enhance the education sector through consistent follow-up, supervision, and effective use of collected funds and allocated budgets. In the current fiscal year, the Bureau has distributed educational materials such as notebooks, uniforms, and exercise books to students.

Furthermore, he reported the expansion of kindergarten and primary schools across Addis Ababa. "We constructed over 30 new schools this fiscal year, which have already started operations. These were funded through both donor contributions and the city's allocated budget," he added.

Efforts have also been made to address previously existing gaps by improving school infrastructure, grading systems, and the overall learning environment through rigorous inspections and evaluations.

"Our continuous supervision has led to encouraging results, particularly in the 6th and 8th grade national examinations this year. We are confident that these improvements will help nurture a generation that is both ethical and skilled," he emphasized.

The school feeding program, which provides meals twice daily in government schools, has also been instrumental in supporting students' overall well-being and learning outcomes. Zelalem stated that this year's success lays a strong foundation for further improvements in the upcoming academic year.

He also highlighted ongoing education reforms, including school agriculture and health programs aimed at creating a holistic, attractive, and student-friendly school environment.

"Schools are places where future generations are prepared to become agents of change," he concluded.

Deputy Office Manager Ali Kemal added that education is a lifelong journey, essential not only for personal growth but also for the advancement of society as a whole. "It empowers individuals to achieve greater success across generations," he noted.

The performance review meeting brought together educational leaders, supervisors, and experts from across the city to evaluate this year's progress and set priorities for the upcoming academic year.