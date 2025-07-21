Congo-Kinshasa: Doha Agreement Brings DR Congo Government and M23 Rebels a Step Closer to Peace

An agreement signed by the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) has been hailed by the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MONUSCO) as "an important step towards sustainable peace."

In a statement released on 19 July, MONUSCO said that the Declaration of Principles, signed in Doha under the mediation of Qatar, "reflects the parties' resolve to prioritise peaceful means, establish a ceasefire, and set up a joint mechanism to define its practical implementation."

"This important declaration marks a shift towards easing tensions and protecting civilians seriously affected by the conflict," declared Mr. Bruno Lemarquis, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC and Acting Head of MONUSCO. "We commend the commitments made and call for their timely and good-faith implementation."

These commitments include measures to facilitate the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their places or countries of origin, and the encouragement of inclusive dialogue, seen as vital to addressing the root causes of the conflict and achieving lasting peace.

Earlier this year, the M23 launched an offensive in North and South Kivu provinces, capturing cities and villages, including provincial capitals Goma and Bukavu. Thousands of civilians were killed, hundreds of thousands more were displaced, and serious human rights violations were committed.

The Declaration of Principles comes less than a month after a peace agreement signed by Congo and Rwanda, long accused by the Congolese Government of supporting the M23.

The Mission's statement highlighted the Declaration's emphasis on civilian protection and support for the ceasefire, with assistance from MONUSCO and other partners, and reaffirmed its readiness to support the cessation of hostilities, particularly through the establishment of a credible and jointly agreed verification mechanism.

MONUSCO's statement concluded by urging all parties to honour their commitments, act in good faith throughout the process, and prioritise human rights, security, and the aspirations of the Congolese people in all decisions.