Ethiopia: Breaking Barriers - Tigist's Journey From Dependency to Empowerment

In Ethiopia, the socio-economic landscape has historically relegated women to roles defined by dependency. Many jobs are restricted to males, forcing women to rely on their fathers, boyfriends, or husbands for even basic needs like cosmetics and pocket money. This systemic barrier stifles their ambitions, pushing some to seek opportunities abroad, often against their will, to make ends meet in places such as the Middle East.

One inspiring story that emerges from this backdrop is that of Tigist Yeshitela, a determined young lady who transformed her life through sheer grit and ambition. Faced with a society that often dictates women's roles, Tigist decided to carve her own path by enrolling in a barbering course. This decision would not only empower her but also challenge the prevailing norms in her community.

Tigist's journey began as she realized that traditional gender roles were not her destiny. Enrolling in a three-month training program at a local institute specializing in male barbering, she immersed herself in the art of hair cutting and styling. The experience was both exhilarating and demanding. After completing her training, she felt a newfound sense of hope, but she faced an immediate challenge: the need for seed capital to set up her own barber shop renting a room by the roadside.

To fulfill her dream, Tigist made the tough decision to seek work in the Middle East. This choice was not made lightly; she knew it would mean leaving her family and her beloved homeland. However, she understood that the financial stability she could achieve abroad would lay the foundation for her future. The thought of being able to buy essential equipment like barber chairs, sanitizers, and hair-cutting machines motivated her to endure the hardships that awaited her.

Her five years abroad--Dubai two years & Kuwait three years were fraught with challenges. Working in the Middle East was not glamorous; it involved long hours and strenuous conditions that tested her physical and emotional limits. Tigist often found herself working tirelessly, her body aching from the demands of the job. The long hours on her feet were particularly challenging, leading her to worry about the health implications, such as the risk of developing varicose veins--a condition not unfamiliar to those in physically demanding professions like teaching and factory work. To counter this, she made it a point to take breaks whenever she could, ensuring she sat down to alleviate the strain on her legs.

Despite the hardships, Tigist persevered. The memories of her family and the dreams she held close to her heart fueled her determination. Each day, she reminded herself that this sacrifice was a stepping stone toward her goal of creating a better life for herself back home. The work was grueling, but the satisfaction of eventually returning to Ethiopia kept her motivated.

After nearly a decade, Tigist returned to her beloved motherland, filled with a mix of excitement and apprehension. The moment she set foot on Ethiopian soil, she felt a wave of relief wash over her. Home, sweet home--there was nothing like it. This was where she belonged, and now, she had the means to start her own barber shop near the Gurara Kidanemihere Church.

Tigist poured her heart and soul into her business, slowly but surely building it from the ground up. Her persistence paid off when she added another chair to her shop, hiring a barber to assist her. They shared his income half-half, creating not just a livelihood for herself but also an opportunity for someone else in need.

"I didn't just want to be another statistic," Tigist shared, her eyes gleaming with pride. "I wanted to show that women can thrive in any field, even in barbering, which has been dominated by men. Relatively speaking they incur lesser cost once the basic items are bought. Of course they have to save some for tax. Others short of seed money could generate income hired in barbershops acquiring the skills. Skill comes with practice." Her journey was not merely about personal success; it was about challenging societal norms and inspiring other women to pursue their dreams.

As her barber shop gained popularity, Tigist became a beacon of hope in her community. She encouraged young women to pursue careers that empower them rather than waiting for assistance from family or partners. "It's time for a paradigm shift," she asserted. "Women need to realize they can create their own opportunities."

Her shop became a hub for community engagement, attracting clients from all walks of life. Tigist's welcoming demeanor and skillful touch made her a favorite among her customers, including families with little children. These young clients delighted in choosing from a variety of styles displayed on colorful posters that adorned her walls. Each visit to her shop became an exciting experience.

In a world increasingly focused on health and safety, Tigist prioritized hygiene in her barber practice. She invested in a specialized machine that burns the blades of her cutting equipment with alcohol flames, ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness. "Health and hygiene are non-negotiable in my shop," she emphasized, reinforcing her commitment to customer care. She never forgets to put on hair masks.

Her attention to detail and dedication to cleanliness did not go unnoticed. Many of her customers expressed their satisfaction through tips, and word of mouth brought in even more clients. "I love seeing my customers leave with a smile," she said, radiating joy. "It's all about making them feel good."

The journey had not been without its difficulties, but Tigist embraced each challenge as a learning experience. The long hours of standing while cutting hair took a toll on her body, yet she learned to manage the strain. Through her breaks, she found solace in simple acts, such as sitting down to rest and taking deep breaths to recharge. This mindfulness not only helped her physically but also mentally, allowing her to maintain a positive attitude and focus on her craft.

As her business continued to thrive, Tigist dreamed of expanding her shop further and hiring additional barbers. "Every new chair I add is not just about more income; it's about creating jobs for others," she explained, highlighting her desire to give back to the community. Her vision was clear: to build a business that not only supported her but also empowered others, especially women, to pursue their dreams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tigist's story is a testament to the resilience and strength of women in Ethiopia. Her journey serves as a reminder that societal constraints can be challenged and that individuals have the power to redefine their paths. As she stands in her barber shop, surrounded by laughter and the buzzing of clippers, Tigist embodies hope for a new generation that seeks to break free from dependency and forge their own identities.

"Don't sit at home waiting for help; take the initiative and create your own path," she advises young girls who come to her seeking inspiration. Her words resonate deeply, urging them to envision a future where they are not bound by societal expectations but rather empowered by their choices.

In a world increasingly focused on gender equality and women's empowerment, Tigist represents a shift in the narrative. Through her journey, she not only transformed her own life but also sparked a movement toward change, encouraging others to join her in redefining the role of women in Ethiopian society. As she works tirelessly in her barber shop, she is not just cutting hair; she is cutting through the barriers that have long confined women to the margins, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

BY ALEM HAILU G/KRISTOS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 20, July 2025