Ethiopia: WFP, U.S. Embassy Back Ethiopia's Green Drive, Climate Resilience Efforts

ADDIS ABABA - The World Food Programme (WFP) is intensifying its efforts in Ethiopia to combat the growing impacts of climate change, which continues to be a key driver of hunger and displacement in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, WFP's Support Services Deputy Country Director Kevin Hodgson said the agency is implementing a range of interventions aimed at both immediate humanitarian relief and long-term climate resilience.

"We are actively engaged in providing humanitarian assistance to both host communities and refugees, while also deploying targeted climate adaptation projects to address climate shocks that lead to food insecurity," Hodgson stated.

He praised Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative as a commendable national effort to address environmental degradation and climate change. The WFP, he noted, is proud to support and participate in such government-led programs.

"WFP is not only supporting these initiatives financially and technically but also symbolically.Our teams are actively involved in tree-planting activities to show our commitment and solidarity with Ethiopia's climate vision," he added.

Hodgson emphasized that WFP's countrywide climate resilience projects are helping vulnerable communities anticipate and respond to climate risks before they escalate into emergencies.

Echoing this sentiment, Andrew J. Ellis, Jr., Deputy Horn of Africa Regional Refugee Coordinator at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, lauded Ethiopia's reforestation campaign as a forward-thinking climate measure.

"The Green Legacy is a remarkable initiative. The United States stands ready to support countries like Ethiopia that are striving toward renewable energy use and environmental protection," Ellis said.

He also highlighted a recent U.S. Embassy tree planting event in Addis Ababa, underscoring the embassy's practical contribution to local environmental stewardship.

"This week, we made a small contribution to a greener future for Addis Ababa by planting tree seedlings. Every step matters in building a sustainable future," he added.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 20, July 2025