Kenya: Wetangula Urges Leaders to Respect the Independence of IEBC

20 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has emphasized the need for politicians to respect the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Kanduyi, Bungoma, Wetangula urged them to refrain from making statements interfering with the operations of the electoral body.

"I urged political leaders to refrain from making statements that could interfere with the operations of the newly reconstituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)," he stated.

"I emphasized the need to respect the Commission's independence and called on leaders to keep politics away from its work."

He pointed out that the IEBC is constitutionally mandated to operate without influence, and not even the President can direct its actions.

On Saturday, IEBC Chair Edung Ethekon urged politicians to avoid remarks that erode public trust.

He stated that the commission will ensure transparent electoral processes.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also urged leaders to let the body work independently, free from interference or mudslinging, saying it serves all Kenyans.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.