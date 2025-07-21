Kenya: It Is Not Over Promising, We Are Raising Our Ambition As a Nation - President Ruto

Machakos — President William Ruto now says accusations by his opponents of overpromising on the Kenya Kwanza agenda are not founded.

Speaking during the Installation of Bishop Benjamin Kalanzo, African Inland Church in Bomani, Machakos, the head of state stated that he is raising Kenya's ambitions.

He pledged that he will ensure that his government lives up to its promises to Kenyans.

I want to state that it is not over-promising; we are raising our ambition as a nation. For too long, the ambitions and dreams of Kenyans have been average. We must strive to be better and excellent. That is my mission," he stated.

He outlined some achievements like the Affordable Housing projects being undertaken across the country and the Kazi Majuu initiative that has seen over 400,000 youths get jobs abroad.

The President shared that a bishop once advised him to walk back some of the promises he made during his campaign, suggesting they may have been made for political convenience. But Ruto said he rejected the idea outright.

"He told me I might have said some things just to be elected. He asked me to find a way of moving away from some of those promises. But I told him I have no such intention. I intend to keep every promise I made," he said.

He went further, challenging his critics directly: "Those saying I am not fulfilling my pledges -- I will shame them."

Addressing the state of the economy, Ruto said that his government's strategies are already bearing fruit, despite scepticism.

"I want to tell Kenyans -- what I said about the economy, I meant it, and it is happening. Our economy is growing, and the numbers show it," he said, adding that the country is on the path to transformation even as "many Doubting Thomases" continue to question the changes.

The religious ceremony was presided over by AIC Presiding Bishop Abraham Mulwa.

Bishop Kalanzo was officially installed as the new shepherd for AIC Machakos Area, taking over from the retired Bishop Philip Muia. Amos Ndunda was also installed as Assistant Bishop.