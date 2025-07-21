Kenya: Kaplong Girls High School Closed As Students Protest Sexual Harassment

20 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Kaplong Girls High School in Bomet has been closed indefinitely after students went on rampage protesting alleged sexual harassment by a male teacher.

The unrest began on Saturday afternoon when students accused a male teacher of repeated sexual misconduct, including claims that he had impregnated one of them.

It also saw property damaged as learners reportedly broke windowpanes and damaging school property as they demanded action.

"The report about the school closure is true following the students' unrest last night," the head teacher Clara Mitei stated.

"We released the students to go home at 7am today after they became unruly and disrupted school operations."

She stated that the main grievance by the students was directed at the male teacher accused of sexually harassing several learners.

Authorities are investigating and calls for accountability are growing.

The girls also accused the school management of exacting unnecessary pressure on form fours to perform in the national exams.

