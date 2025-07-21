Zimbabwe: Six Artisanal Miners Plunge to Death in Mine Shaft Accident

20 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE have confirmed the death of six artisanal miners in a mine shaft accident in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.

The incident, which occurred Friday after a makeshift hoist snapped while uplifting miners from underground to the surface, left four others seriously injured.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"ZRP confirms a fatal mine incident which occurred at Starlake Mine, Mazowe on 18th July 2025 at around 1000hours where six artisanal miners died while four others were injured," said Nyathi.

"The incident occurred when the hoist being used to pull the bucket carrying the victims out of the 45 metre deep mine broke. Four victims died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Concession District Hospital."

Police identified deceased, whose next of kin have been identified. The victims are, Sebastian Dzaingwa (33), a male adult from Zuze Village, Wezhere, Sanyati; Tawanda Nyandoro (41), a male adult from Basaroukwe Village, Gokwe; Edgar Magenya (30), a male adult from Pinyengwe Village, Kwekwe; Milton Trust Ngonzwe (25), a male adult from Bika Village, Nyanga; Elvis Kasaira (38), a male adult from Village 97, Mutoko and Abel Majangara (25), a male adult from Nyashanu Village, Nyashanu, Buhera.

