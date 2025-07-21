Zimbabwe: Diaspora Activists Face Global Crackdown Against 'Smear Campaigners'

THE Government of Zimbabwe has reportedly heightened scrutiny and surveillance of its nationals abroad, with those allegedly involved in "destabilising the Second Republic" expected to face arrest upon returning home.

Confirmed by a senior government source, the crackdown was discussed during a recent high-level security meeting amid growing concerns over external criticism of Zimbabwe's leadership, including First Lady and Health Ambassador Auxillia Mnangagwa.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, names of targeted individuals--many of them activists, union leaders, and exiled professionals--were read aloud by members of Varakashi, an online pro-government mobilisation unit, and representatives of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a shadowy group known for its grassroots intelligence operations.

The government reportedly views these individuals as part of a broader campaign to "tarnish the image of a sovereign State" through media, forums, and international gatherings-- an act described by a Cabinet minister as "illegal and intolerable under Zimbabwean law."

"There are people who think they can attack the image of our nation with impunity while hiding in foreign lands.

"Let them know that the law follows them, and they will face consequences when they set foot back in Zimbabwe," said the top government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among those named during the closed-door meeting were several high-profile Zimbabwean exiles including Mellisa T. Tagarira, Tawanda Mutangambiri, Bethel Princess Chiyangwa (USA), Donald Mdlongwa, Nonthantha Mangonya, members of the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) who have since relocated to the UK.

Also included on the list is a former school headmaster Denver Mauwa. Others are Dadirai Mukwedeya, Shamiso Moyo, Ettar Patience Mhlanga and Bonisile Nyoni who are based in Ireland

Security officials reportedly also expressed particular interest in Shepherd Yuda, a former whistleblower who now broadcasts critical content via live streaming platforms. His online materials will be reviewed in detail as part of ongoing counter-intelligence operations.

Meanwhile, within Zimbabwe, FAZ presented a separate list of opposition figures affiliated with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)-- aligned with Jameson Timba-- who are also under surveillance.

Photos of diaspora activists participating in recent protests ahead of Auxillia Mnangagwa's aborted visit to the UK were reportedly presented during the session, fuelling further discussions on intensified data collection and surveillance.

The meeting reportedly concluded with officials committing to "supercharged efforts" to gather intelligence through digital monitoring of WhatsApp groups, social media, and activist platforms.

Security officials are said to have requested additional funding towards the political strategy ahead of plans to extend Mnangagwa's presidential term beyond the constitutional two five-year term limit.