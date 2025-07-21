Uganda: Museveni Calls for Household Census in Kampala to Improve PDM Budgeting

President Museveni has directed local authorities in Kampala's five divisions to conduct a thorough household census to guide equitable allocation of funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The directive came during his visit to Kyambogo Complex Parish in Nakawa Division on Saturday, as part of his ongoing PDM sensitization tour.

He emphasized the need for accurate data to support targeted and effective budgeting, especially in densely populated urban areas where the standard shs100 million allocation per parish is proving insufficient.

"This is the kibalo (calculation) I want in towns--know the number of homesteads per parish so we can allocate more than shs100 million where needed," President Museveni said.

He pointed out that while rural parishes may manage with the set allocation, urban parishes like those in Kampala face overwhelming demand, making it necessary to move toward a needs-based funding model.

The President was accompanied by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni. During the visit, they toured the poultry enterprise of Ms. Mbabazi Lillian, a standout PDM beneficiary.

Using shs1 million in PDM funds, Mbabazi began a poultry business with 125 broiler chicks, earning shs1.5 million from her first round and steadily scaling to a layer chicken business producing six trays of eggs daily.

"I was badly off due to COVID-19, but now my children are in school, I've saved shs 3 million, and even started a juice and chips business," Mbabazi shared.

Although thriving, she raised concerns about lacking permanent land, as she resides on Kyambogo University property.

President Museveni praised her determination and pledged to boost her enterprise with shs 10 million and personally fund the purchase of two acres of land for her family.

"When I see Rukundo and Mbabazi implementing part of the four-acre model, I am happy," he said.

All PDM beneficiaries from Kyambogo Parish received shs10 million in cash support from the President. He used the occasion to reflect on Uganda's economic journey, recalling how, during the 1960s, only 4% of households participated in the money economy.

"Back then, we lived off banana plantations and cows, but only for home use. Our real struggle has been transitioning from subsistence to commercial production."

He reiterated the importance of the four-acre model--diversifying agriculture with crops like coffee, fruits, and food, alongside backyard ventures such as poultry or piggery--as a foundation for inclusive prosperity.

Tracing the evolution of wealth creation initiatives--from Entandikwa, LC programs, and NAADS to Operation Wealth Creation (OWC)--Museveni acknowledged OWC's gains but noted it was marred by favoritism.

"I heard complaints of soldiers giving to friends. That spoiled the name of the UPDF. I said, let's give money directly to the people through parishes," he explained, stressing transparency and direct access to funding as core to PDM's design.

He cited the success in Kawempe Division, where 22 parishes have received a total of shs6.6 billion over the past three years, benefiting approximately 7,000 households.

"This money, if used well, transforms lives. You don't need a moneylender charging shs 400,000 a month. With PDM, you repay Shs1 million plus shs120,000 in two years."

He reminded beneficiaries that the fund is revolving, and while disbursement is gradual, all eligible participants will eventually access support.

President Museveni's visit to Kyambogo was part of the final leg of his nationwide PDM mobilization drive, aimed at assessing implementation, encouraging uptake, and adjusting strategies.

The tour will culminate in a grand rally at Kololo Independence Grounds later today, Sunday expected to draw thousands of Kampala residents.

Key government officials also attended the Kyambogo event, including Government Chief Whip Hamson Denis Obua, National PDM Coordinator , Denis Galabuzi Ssozi, KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki and Deputy ED Mr. Benon Kigenyi, as well as Presidential Advisors Hajjat Sarah Kanyike and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi.