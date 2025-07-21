Namibia: Johanna Swartbooi Crowned Miss Namibia 2025

Vaalgras' Johanna Swartbooi was officially crowned Miss Namibia 2025 in a finale held at Ongwediva on Saturday.

The gala event attended by a massive audience and televised on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation saw Swartbooi crowned by her predecessor, Miss Namibia 2024 Prisca Anyolo.

Swartbooi's poise and confidence earned her the prestigious national title, securing her the opportunity to represent Namibia at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant scheduled to take place in Thailand later this year.

She was followed onto the stage by Otjinene's Uatjiri Mbaisa (27), the first runner-up. Mbaisa was also awarded the people's choice award.

Second runner-up was Tuilika Andreas (25) from Walvis Bay.

Additional special awards went to Sirkka Ndjoba (22), from Ondangwa, for Miss Photogenic, and to Ndeshipewa Angula (20) from Windhoek for Miss Congeniality -- a vote by her peers.