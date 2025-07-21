Congo-Kinshasa: Somalia Welcomes DRC-M23 Ceasefire Deal, Calls It Key Step Toward Regional Stability

20 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia, currently serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has welcomed the ceasefire agreement signed on Saturday between the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 armed group.

In an official statement, Somali authorities hailed the accord as a "significant step forward" in efforts to restore peace and stability in eastern DRC, a region long plagued by armed conflict and humanitarian crises.

"This agreement marks an encouraging move toward ending hostilities and addressing the root causes of violence," the statement read.

Somalia also expressed appreciation for the mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, which hosted the negotiations in Doha. Officials described Qatar's role as "crucial in facilitating dialogue and bringing the parties to the table."

The Somali government further underscored the importance of sustained engagement and full implementation of the ceasefire, noting that lasting peace depends on continued political will and regional cooperation.

"As a country committed to peace and security in Africa, Somalia stands in solidarity with the people of the DRC and the Great Lakes region," the statement added.

Somalia reaffirmed its readiness to support both regional and international efforts aimed at achieving durable peace and development across the continent.

