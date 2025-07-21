Somalia: Puntland Orders Return of Seized Weapons From Comoros-Flagged Ship Amid Probe Into Arms Origin

Boosaaso, Somalia — Authorities in the Puntland state have ordered the return of light weapons that were offloaded from a Comoros-flagged ship recently intercepted near the coastal town of Bareeda in the Raas-Casayr region, northeastern Somalia.

The order, issued by the Raas-Casayr regional prosecutor, follows the vessel's inspection, which remains ongoing. The ship is currently berthed at Boosaaso port, where Puntland security forces are conducting an inventory and thorough investigation.

According to local sources, the vessel, reportedly originating from Türkiye, was found carrying a shipment that included both light and heavy weaponry.

While the lighter arms were briefly unloaded, officials moved swiftly to halt further offloading and mandated the return of those weapons, citing legal concerns and a lack of clear documentation.

The heavier weapons remain onboard as authorities seek to verify their origin, intended recipient, and legal status. No party has officially claimed the shipment, although some reports suggest the arms may have been destined for the Federal Government of Somalia.

Puntland officials have voiced concern over the ambiguity surrounding the shipment, emphasizing the need for transparency and adherence to arms control protocols.

The regional administration pledged to continue its investigation and cooperate with relevant domestic and international actors to ensure full clarity.

The incident has also raised questions over regional arms flows, particularly given Somalia's fragile security environment and the broader implications for stability in the Horn of Africa.