Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Flags N$35bn Public Wage Bill As Unsustainable

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has warned that Namibia's current public wage bill of more than N$35 billion per year is unsustainable, urging civil servants to embrace innovation, improve service delivery and operate within tightened fiscal limits.

Speaking at the Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam) in Windhoek on Friday, she addressed hundreds of public employees and called for a renewed culture of accountability and purpose across all government institutions.

"We are working under fiscal constraints. The public service wage bill stands at over N$35 billion, serving more than 100 000 employees. This situation is unsustainable," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that the government should not be the country's primary employer and instead must create a functioning environment for the private sector to drive job creation.

"Employment is squarely within the domain of the private sector. This is more particular in our system that is based on a mixed economy. Essential change is needed in mindset and in behaviour. This change wagon is already under way," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reminded public servants of the performance expectations tied to their benefits and condemned misuse of office for self-enrichment.

"Think of the benefits you enjoy as a public servant: a regular monthly salary; access to medical aid (costing the government N$3.62 billion annually); membership in a pension fund; housing and vehicle allowances; career development opportunities; local and international exposure," she said.

Referencing complaints about poor service, the president demanded an end to public officials treating citizens as burdens and warned that non-performance will carry consequences.

She said public servants must adopt a basic-needs and service-excellence approach to meet the constitutional obligation of delivering essential services across all communities.

"We have heard the complaints of poor service, inaccessibility and rude officials. This is not how the servants of people must serve people," she said.

She urged all state employees to align with the upcoming National Development Plan (NDP6), which she will officially launch on 21 July, and the Swapo manifesto implementation plan.

Both frameworks, she said, are designed to address youth and women's development, tackle inequality and promote sustainable growth. The call came as she marked three months since taking office on 21 March.

"To realise this, I urge all public servants to familiarise themselves and be guided by the Swapo manifesto implementation plan and the National Development Plan (NDP6), which I will launch on Monday, 21 July 2025," she said.

Highlighting persistent poverty, poor access to services and barriers to dignity, the president said the mission of the civil service must now be focused on breaking these structural challenges.

She called for vigilance against corruption, unity in execution and renewed respect for public office.

"You must remember that you occupy a sacred space in our national fabric. Use it wisely, for the benefit of our only home, Namibia," she said.