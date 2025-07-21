Tunisia: Maestro Mohamed Garfi Opens Carthage International Festival

Tunis, July 20 — Maestro Mohamed Garfi, along a host of artists, returned to the Carthage stage with the musical performance "Men kaa el khabia" (From the Bottom of the Jar), presented on Saturday evening as the opening show of the 59th edition of the Carthage International Festival.

Paradoxically, the inaugural night, featuring classical music, was marked by a modest turnout of music lovers.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Assembly of the People's Representatives Speaker Brahim Bouderbala, Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi, along with a number of artists and media representatives.

"Men kaa el khabia" is a musical journey retracing key milestones of Tunisian artistic heritage, revisiting the works of composers, painters, and poets who shaped the national cultural scene throughout the 20th century and beyond.

Under the baton of Maestro Garfi, the Tunisian Symphony Orchestra was joined by the Choir of the Tunis Opera and the National Troupe of Popular Arts. The performance showcased a selection of Tunisia's rich musical heritage, reinterpreted with orchestral arrangements performed by a full symphonic ensemble.

Singers Hamza Fadhlaoui, Chokri Omar Hannachi, and special guest Chedli Hajji headlined the show, which blended singing and theatre.

The programme featured masterpieces by Khemaies Tarnane, Mohamed Triki, Mohamed Jamoussi, Ali Riahi, Hédi Jouini, Abdelhamid Sliti, Salah Khemissi, and Kaddour Srarfi.

Actor Jamel Madani performed a medley of humorous Tunisian songs, paying tribute to pioneer Salah Khemissi, the iconic voice of 1930s and 1940s Tunisia.

The show honoured the leading figures of Tunisian music who witnessed and contributed to the national musical renaissance.

In total, 25 songs and instrumental works were presented, composed and curated by Mohamed Garfi, a renowned expert in Tunisian and Arab music.

The concert opened with "Le Salut Beylical," Tunisia's former national anthem from 1846 to 1957, traditionally attributed to Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

However, musicologist Salah El Mahdi asserted its origins as purely Tunisian.

This musical journey continued through song, heritage, theatre, and dance, with tributes to late artists such as Saliha, Hédi Jouini, and Mohamed Jamoussi.

Pieces inspired by the poetry of Abou Al Kacem Chebbi and Abdelhamid Khraief were also performed as part of "Men kaa el khabia."

In comments to TAP, some audience members expressed disappointment, describing the opening as unworthy of the prestige associated with the Carthage International Festival.

While acknowledging the show's cultural value, others considered that it failed to stir enthusiasm or generate strong engagement between performers and the audience.

Though maestro Mohamed Garfi commands great respect among musicians and discerning music lovers, some attendees regretted the absence of traditional Tarab songs that could have revived nostalgic sonic memories.

They were surprised by what they saw as experimental approaches to arrangement and interpretation, which they felt weakened the essence of the original works.

A conductor, composer, and musicologist, Mohamed Garfi has shaped the artistic tastes of generations of musicians and music lovers. At the height of his fame in the 1980s and 1990s, his stage and television appearances, characterised by his elegant conducting style, delighted his fans.

After a long absence, Garfi returned to the Carthage stage in a performance that, for some, fell short of recapturing the glory of his past successes at the Roman amphitheatre.

Now 77 years old, Garfi, who has devoted his life to Tunisian music with passion and dedication, continues to do so, driven by a desire to create, share, and pass on his legacy.

The Carthage International Festival runs from July 19 to August 21.