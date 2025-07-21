Zimbabwe: 10 Paediatric Patients Undergo Open-Heart Surgeries At Parirenyatwa Hospital

A TOTAL of 10 children successfully underwent open-heart surgeries during a week-long surgical camp at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The initiative has brought relief to parents of children with congenital hearts problems, who have been struggling to raise funds for these complex procedures which are usually done abroad.

Parents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com during the tour of the surgical camp said the quotations of between US$15 000 and US$20 000 for treatment in other countries were beyond their reach and expressed their gratitude for the free services.

"There was no way I was going to raise such an amount and I'm happy that my daughter was selected during the screening process," said Nyarai Chachoka from Tynwald in Harare

Each year, around 4,000 children in the country are born with congenital heart conditions that require open-heart surgery while the nation currently has a waiting list of between 500 and 600 adults with rheumatic heart disease in need of the medical procedure.

The second paediatrics surgical camp was facilitated by Egyptian and local cardiac specialists with support from Cimas, Gift of Life International in collaboration with Rotarians, Harare Central, the government, National Oil and Infrastructure Company (NOIC), Avenues Clinic, Simbisa Brands, and other well-wishers.

Open heart surgeon Dr Hisham Shawky said this will be a rolling programme.

"During our first visit in November, we handled simpler cases. Now, eight months later, we are treating more complicated conditions in much younger patients," he said.

The head of Cardiothirac Surgery Department at Parirenyatwa Hospital Dr. Simukayi Machawira said there were no complications during the just-ended camp.

"I'm happy to report that the outcomes have been very positive," he said.

During the visit, the specialists were preparing their last patient for surgery.

Deputy minister of Health Sleiman Kwidini said he is happy that Zimbabwe is now able to perform open-heart surgeries.

"This is a major breakthrough for our healthcare system. Previously, we were not conducting these types of open-heart surgeries locally.

"Now, we have reached a milestone. All these major operations that we are witnessing are now being done in our own hospitals," Kwidini said.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms. Salwa Mowafi said Egypt is committed to working with Zimbabwe to improve the health of those living with heart ailments.

Many patients in Zimbabwe die of heart- relating ailments as they cannot afford to get treatment abroad with costs going up to as much as US$15,000.

Zimbabwe conducted its maiden open-heart surgeries in June 2023 while paediatric procedures started in November 2023.