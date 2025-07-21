Malawi: Chakwera Unveils 2025-2030 Manifesto, Vows to Finish What He Started

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has launched the Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) 2025-2030 campaign manifesto with a passionate call for a renewed mandate to complete the development journey he began five years ago.

Addressing a packed Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Chakwera described the past five years as a "difficult but determined journey" that weathered multiple national disasters--including Cyclone Freddy, cholera, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Chilima--but also delivered major developmental milestones.

"The work we started in 2020 is not finished," Chakwera declared. "But with your continued support, the next five years will be about building on a strong foundation and raising pillars that will transform every Malawian life."

Five Pillars for Transformation

The new manifesto rests on five bold pillars:

Food Security for All - With a target to make Malawi food self-sufficient by 2030 and end hunger.

Job Creation - Promising 3 million decent jobs in the next five years.

Wealth Creation - Expanding economic empowerment through initiatives like transforming NEEF into a full youth and women's bank and launching the "Ten-Ten Challenge" to give 10,000 entrepreneurs K10 million each to grow businesses.

Governance Reform - Introducing elected mayors with more power, restructuring the Office of the President and Cabinet, and guaranteeing youth inclusion in Cabinet by appointing at least four ministers under age 35.

Public Service Delivery - Featuring the ambitious Chakwera Masterplan, which includes 72 new services across 24 sectors, ranging from flushing toilets in all schools and markets to K500,000 investment accounts for every newborn child.

Gratitude, Reflection, and a Promise

In an emotional moment, President Chakwera took time to thank Malawians district by district for their 2020 votes, citing exact figures and praising their resilience through storms, pandemics, economic shocks, and national mourning.

"You voted for me in Chitipa, in Nsanje, in Lilongwe, in Mzimba. And through it all, even when tragedy hit, you stood by me. I do not take that for granted," he said.

The President highlighted key achievements of his first term, including:

Tripling the number of farmers accessing affordable fertilizer.

Creating 2 million jobs.

Building over 200 new secondary schools.

Expanding electricity access from 11% to 25%.

Doubling public servants' salaries.

Improving roads, rail, and international partnerships.

Removing corrupt officials, even from Cabinet.

"If you have seen construction works in your area, know that my hands have reached you--even if you haven't seen my face," he quipped.

A Vision to End Poverty

One of the most striking announcements was the plan to create an investment account for every child born in Malawi, seeded with K500,000 until they turn 18, aiming to make poverty in the next generation a thing of the past.

"This is how we break generational poverty. This is how we raise a new Malawi," Chakwera said.

Message to the Youth and Private Sector

The President assured development partners and business leaders that the manifesto offers the "best blueprint" for continued collaboration, while encouraging young people to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

A Final Plea: Stay the Course

Chakwera concluded with a plea for continuity, urging Malawians to stay the course by re-electing him so he can fully deliver on the vision he has set in motion.

"We began this journey together in 2020. The foundation is laid. Now let's build the Malawi we all deserve."