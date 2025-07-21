South Africa: Wage Dispute Grounds Several FlySafair Planes - South African News Briefs - July 21, 2025

Wage Dispute Grounds FlySafair Planes

FlySafair confirmed several of its planes are grounded due to a wage dispute between pilots and the local and regional carrier, reports EWN. The company said 8% of its flights have been cancelled despite earlier reassurances that operations would not be affected by the start of the strike. The trade union Solidarity initiated a one-day strike, prompting FlySafair to respond with a two-week lockout notice for striking pilots. Negotiations stalled with the union demanding a 10.5% pay increase while the airline is offering 5.7%, citing the high existing salaries of pilots and cost concerns. Further disruptions may occur as talks continue.

Five Family Members Killed in Tragic R66 Crash Near Gingindlovu

Several family members, including a three-year-old child and a two-month-old baby, have died following a tragic collision between a bakkie and a light motor vehicle in Gingindlovu, KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. Seven others, three adults and four children under the age of 14, were seriously injured. The injured were stabilized and treated by IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics before being transported to nearby hospitals. The rescue team expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial Resumes

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has resumed in the Pretoria High Court, with the state expected to continue with its case, reports EWN. Five men stand accused of the Bafana Bafana captain's 2014 murder in what the state believes was a hit. The court is expected to review events from a recent in loco inspection, where the accused Muzi Sibiya claimed police assaulted him to extract a confession, an allegation denied by lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda, who is currently testifying. The court may also decide on the next steps in the trial, including how many more witnesses the state intends to call.

Hunt Continues for Camps Bay Jeep Track Attacker After Brutal Assault



Police are still on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the brutal attack on the Jeep Track in Camps Bay, reports EWN. The woman suffered severe injuries, including partial blindness in one eye and scalp damage that required surgery. Her attacker fled after being spotted by two approaching women. According to police, the motive remains unclear as nothing was stolen from the victim. Investigations are ongoing, and the community remains on high alert.

