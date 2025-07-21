Zimbabwe's Largest Referral Hospital Operating With Single ICU Amid Huge Demand for Surgeries

ZIMBABWE'S largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, is operating with just a single Intensive Care Unit (ICU) catering for patients from various wards at institution.

This is happening at a time when around 4,500 children are born yearly with congenital heart defects that require open heart surgery while the nation has a waiting list of up to 600 adults suffering from rheumatic heart disease, who also need to undergo the same procedure.

In addition, the hospital, which handles critical medical cases from across the country, lacks a dedicated cardiothoracic ICU, severely limiting its capacity to perform life saving surgeries on a regular basis.

Besides patients requiring open heart surgeries, all other life-threatening illnesses are dealt with in the same single ICU.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, specialist cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Simukayi Machawira bemoaned lack of trained personnel and resources saying they were limiting the rate at which the life-saving surgeries must be done.

"At the moment at Parirenyatwa we just have one ICU that addresses the whole hospital, not just cardiothoracic.

"Ideally, we should have an independent cardiothoracic ICU with 10 beds, then that way we can operate everyday without any impediment.

"So, this is what we are working towards, we want a fully functional unit," Machawira said.

The situation is further worsened by a dire shortage of specialised staff, with the hospital currently relying on only one trained perfusionist, a critical member of the surgical team responsible for operating heart-lung machines during open-heart procedures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We still have one perfusionist, I am happy to say we have secured training for two perfusionists in Tanzania, hopefully we will get a training opportunity for another one in Kenya. Once we have five or six we will be able to embark on a larger programme and also train our own perfusionists locally," Machawira said.

From June 2023 to date, Parirenyatwa Hospital has performed around 55 open heart surgeries.

The situation at the referral hospital reflects the state of all public health institutions in Zimbabwe, if not worse and these are the hospitals on which poor people rely.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has long neglected general hospitals, which now face crumbling infrastructure, shortages of equipment and medicines, and a critical staff shortage due to brain drain occasioned by meagre salaries and poor working conditions.