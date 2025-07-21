Nigeria: Air Peace Launches Abuja/London Direct Flights October 26

Air Peace, on Sunday, announces the official launch of its direct international flight services from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports, from October 26, 2025.

According to the airline, the expansion marks a significant milestone in Air Peace's ongoing commitment to providing world-class connectivity and superior service between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The new services will be operated with the airline's wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft, offering passengers enhanced comfort, premium cabin experience, and an unmatched level of convenience.

According to the airline, with the launch, Air Peace became the first Nigerian carrier to offer direct services from Abuja to both of London's major international airports, further solidifying its role as a leader in regional and intercontinental aviation.

"What sets this new service apart is its unique connectivity model, designed to provide passengers with maximum flexibility and seamless travel options.

"Travelers originating from any of Air Peace's domestic destinations across Nigeria can now book through fares via Abuja to either Heathrow or Gatwick using a single ticket, eliminating the need for multiple bookings or baggage re-checks.

"Similarly, travelers from London can access multiple entry points across Nigeria, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Asaba, and others, all connected through Air Peace's robust Abuja hub."

According to Air Peace, flexibility of choosing multiple cities as entry and exit points enhances the travel experience, offering passengers convenient access across Nigeria and the UK.

"This integrated product offering provides a distinct competitive advantage, enabling passengers to travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom with greater ease, efficiency, and value.

"Additionally, Air Peace is offering the most affordable fares ever for this route, with round-trip tickets to London starting from just One Million Naira, alongside a generous baggage allowance, delivering unbeatable value for money.

"The Abuja-London route will not only facilitate tourism and business travel but will also deepen trade and cultural ties between both countries.

"We are thrilled to launch these direct services from Abuja to Heathrow and Gatwick, which reflects our dedication to expanding international access for our valued customers," said Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace. "Our goal has always been to democratise air travel for Nigerians while showcasing our capacity to compete globally with a product that speaks to quality, reliability, and affordability."